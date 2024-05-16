Boston Terrier
Boston Terriers are lively, highly intelligent dogs that have a well-earned reputation as great companions.
About the Boston Terrier
Boston Terriers convey an impression of determination, strength and activity, moving with freedom and grace.
Alert and kind, Boston Terriers are friendly, loving dogs who are easily recognised by their distinctive black and white coat, giving them a “tuxedo” effect.資料來源： 以上重要資訊引用自世界畜犬聯盟 (FCI)
品種詳情
Grooming, training and exercise tips
體型大小類別: 小型
平均壽命: 13-15 歲
友善 / 活潑 / 聰明 / 溫馴
重要事實
需要適度美容
不一定需要花園
需要很少的訓練
