The Newfoundland is a gentle giant. Despite their size and incredible strength, they are known for their gentleness and calm nature.
About the Newfoundland
Newfoundlands are sociable, good-natured dogs. They are well suited to coping with extreme conditions, and thanks to their powerful, muscular bodies and great coordination, they can be trained to become valuable water and rescue dogs. In fact, it’s in water that Newfoundlands are really in their element. They are excellent swimmers, thanks to a strong tail that is broad at the base, and acts very much like a rudder.
These dogs come in a variety of colours, including black and white, black and brown.資料來源： 以上重要資訊引用自世界畜犬聯盟 (FCI)
品種詳情
Grooming, training and exercise tips
原產地: 加拿大
體型大小類別: 很大型
平均壽命: 9-10 歲
體貼 / 友善 / 溫柔 / 冷靜
重要事實
培養出色的守衛犬
需要適度美容
需要戶外空間
需要適度美容
需要戶外空間
