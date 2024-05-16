Siberian Husky
Originally from Eastern Siberia, the Siberian Husky was imported into the U.S.A. in 1909 as a sled dog.
About the Siberian Husky
Siberian Huskies are alert, sociable animals with a gentle temperament. Despite their size and appearance, they are not aggressive to other dogs or humans when they have been trained and socialised well.
The Siberian Huskies’ intelligence, calmness and desire to please make them rewarding companions and willing workers.資料來源： 以上重要資訊引用自世界畜犬聯盟 (FCI)
品種詳情
Grooming, training and exercise tips
原產地: 美國
體型大小類別: 中等
平均壽命: 11-13 歲
友善 / 溫柔 / 警惕 / 自信 / 聰明 / 熱情 / 溫馴 / 勤勞 / 獨立
重要事實
喜歡訓練
需要大量運動
需要戶外空間
