Siberian Husky

Siberian Huskies are alert, sociable animals with a gentle temperament. Despite their size and appearance, they are not aggressive to other dogs or humans when they have been trained and socialised well.

The Siberian Huskies’ intelligence, calmness and desire to please make them rewarding companions and willing workers.

資料來源： 以上重要資訊引用自世界畜犬聯盟 (FCI)