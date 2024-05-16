Welsh Corgi Cardigan

Welsh Corgi Cardigans are lively, active and intelligent little dogs with a steady temperament. Their easy-going nature makes them an ideal companion or family dog.

However, their working dog origins mean they require more exercise and stimulation than you’d expect from a dog of this size, and fare better when they have regular access to outdoor spaces.

