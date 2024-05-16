Welsh Corgi Cardigan

These energetic and sturdy little dogs were bred as cattle dogs, driving the herd by day and guarding them by night.
Welsh Corgi Cardigan adult black and white
About the Welsh Corgi Cardigan

Welsh Corgi Cardigans are lively, active and intelligent little dogs with a steady temperament. Their easy-going nature makes them an ideal companion or family dog.

However, their working dog origins mean they require more exercise and stimulation than you’d expect from a dog of this size, and fare better when they have regular access to outdoor spaces.

資料來源： 以上重要資訊引用自世界畜犬聯盟 (FCI)
品種詳情

Grooming, training and exercise tips

原產地: 英國
體型大小類別: 中等
平均壽命: 12-15 歲
體貼 / 活潑 / 警惕 / 友善 / 愉快 / 聰明 / 忠心 / 善於交際

重要事實

喜歡訓練
對小朋友和其他動物有耐性
絕佳良伴

