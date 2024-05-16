Welsh Corgi Pembroke
Welsh Corgi Pembrokes are sturdy little dogs with an alert and active character.
About the Welsh Corgi Pembroke
Welsh Corgi Pembrokes are more widespread than Cardigans. Over time, they have gained the royal seal of approval, with King George VI giving a Welsh Corgi Pembroke puppy to his daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth II, who has kept them ever since.
Slightly smaller than their Cardigan cousins, the Welsh Corgi Pembroke is a friendly and outgoing breed that can make an ideal family pet or companion dog.資料來源： 以上重要資訊引用自世界畜犬聯盟 (FCI)
品種詳情
原產地: 英國
體型大小類別: 中等
平均壽命: 11-13 歲
警惕 / 活潑 / 自信 / 友善 / 聰明
重要事實
需要適度美容
需要大量訓練
不一定需要花園
