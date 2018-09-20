Is my cat at risk of a urinary problem?

Overweight or obese cats and those living a sedentary lifestyle are more at risk of urinary problems than cats of a healthy weight and active lifestyle. Older cats are also more prone to chronic kidney disease and other systematic illness like endocrine diseases.

There have been suggestions that cats under significant stress are more likely to have urinary system issues. Stress can include new additions to the house, moving, changes in diet, a poorly-placed litter tray or one that is difficult to access, and living in a multiple animal household. If a cat and its owner have a strong relationship, the cat can even pick up on an owner’s stress, which can result in health problems.

Treatments for cats’ urinary problems

It’s crucial to take your cat to the vet if you notice any of the symptoms outlined above, as your vet will be able to identify the issue and provide the best treatment possible.

However, you can also take action to maintain your cat’s urinary health through its lifestyle and diet. Cats are naturally disinclined to drink lots of water – they’re descended from desert-dwelling mammals who wouldn’t be able to access water regularly – but water is important to keep their urinary system healthy. Increasing water intake can help encourage urination and urine dilution to help decrease the risk of crystallisation.

You can encourage your cat to drink more water by placing multiple bowls round the house, and avoiding placing it next to food, litter trays or busy locations. Keep it at room temperature and fill the bowl to the brim so it’s easy to access. Running water, like a dripping tap or water fountain, can also be very appealing.

Your cat’s diet can also contribute to their urinary health; as certain diets, dry or wet, can help increase water intake.

Urinary problems are unfortunately common in cats, but with the right treatment as recommended by your vet you’ll be able to support their health through diet, lifestyle and medication when necessary.