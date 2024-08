Feline lower urinary tract disease (known as FLUTD) affects a number of cats worldwide, and often doesn’t have an identifiable underlying cause. It can have serious repercussions on your pet’s health, so it’s important you’re able to recognise the symptoms and get appropriate help from your vet as soon as possible.

The causes of urinary issues in cats

A cat’s urinary system can have inflammation, or suffer from a build up of minerals in the bladder. These minerals can eventually crystallise and then build and join to form ‘stones’, which can irritate the urinary system and block the passage of urine. Older cats with frequent urination can also suffer from chronic kidney disease or other systematic illnesses.

The symptoms of urinary problems in cats

When your cat is suffering with a urinary problem, its behaviour when it urinates will change. It may try to urinate more often and only urinate a little, or your cat may fail to do so at all. It may look strained or show signs of pain when urinating, and stay in a urinating position for longer than normal. Its urine might have a pinkish colour due to blood in the urine. At other times, it may excessively lick or groom its genital area, demonstrate a loss of appetite or show other behavioural changes.