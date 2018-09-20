Throughout each stage of your cat’s life, it needs different care to support its wellbeing – whether that’s the growth stage during their life as a kitten or supporting their health as a senior cat. But when does your cat become senior, and what changes might you notice?

Your cat’s age in human years

Just as with humans, the ageing process is an individual experience and different cats will show signs of ageing at different times. However, in general your cat’s body will start to show the first signs of ageing at a cellular level at seven years old – but you won’t be able to see any outward symptoms until your cat is about 12 years old. From this point on, the cells in their body are slowing down and their bodily functions are less effective, including their heart and immune system.

The veterinary classification of your cat’s age is:

At seven to 10 years, your cat is mature

At 11 to 14 years, it’s considered senior

From 15 years upwards, it is classified as geriatric

To understand this in terms of human years, a 10-year-old cat would be the equivalent of a 56-year-old human. It’s not uncommon for cats to live up to 20 years – that’s the same as a 96-year-old human.