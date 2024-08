How to help your cat lose weight

Obesity is a critical problem in the cat population, for instance one in four cats in the UK categorised as obese. It can have a serious impact on their longevity and overall health, but with the right weight loss programme 80% to 90% of cats do achieve their target weight.

The right diet to help your cat lose weight

A weight loss diet for your cat focuses on three general principles: reducing the amount of calories they ingest, managing the feeling of hunger during the diet, and adapting the amount of essential nutrients to balance the whole formula. This helps ensure your cat is properly fed with a balanced diet, feels full and satiated, and significantly reduces the level of energy provided.

Just feeding your cat less of their regular food is not an effective way of facilitating weight loss. In some cases it can even be hazardous to the cat, since this will result in the cat missing out on essential nutrients.

A dedicated weight-loss diet should typically have a higher protein content than the cat's usual food, to help maintain muscle mass and compensate the restriction of portion sizes, a low amount of fat and a high mineral and vitamin content. This diet can also promote active nutrients to support healthy joint mobility, as well as skin and coat condition.

The recent, most advanced veterinary diets feature specific fibre blends and precise formulas to help maintain the feeling of satiation in the cat, and therefore reduce the chances of begging, for a more successful weight-loss programme.

Another way to support weight-loss in your cat is to provide plenty of fresh water in different places around the house. This will make sure they’re drinking enough to aid digestion.