Preparing your home for your new kitten

Preparing your garden for your new kitten

Your kitten won't go outside initially, however you need to make sure that your garden is safe and ready for when they do.

Check your garden for potential risks - In the same way you did indoors, it's a good idea to look for anything that could be dangerous for your kitten, such as places could fall or get stuck.

Put away pesticides, weed-killers and rat poisons - If you use garden products, such as weed-killer, then you need to make sure they’re stored somewhere your kitten won’t be able to reach them.

Toxic Plants - Inside and outside the home

Instinctively, kittens will not eat toxic plants but it’s safest to avoid contact in their environment. For a full list of toxic plants consult your vet, however, some of the most common toxic plants found in and around the home are:

Cyclamen

Holly

Mistletoe

Wisteria

Dieffenbachia

Philodendron

Azalea

Rhododendron

Jerusalem cherry tree

Oleander

Poinsettia

Ivy

Aucuba

Sweet peas

Weeping fig

By carrying out a number of checks in advance and getting your home ready in the right way, you can help your kitten be safe and comfortable in their new environment.