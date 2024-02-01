How to Care for Your Cat with a Bladder Problem

FLUTD is also known as 'Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease' and acts as an umbrella term covering a variety of urinary illnesses, such as urinary crystals and bladder stones that affect a cat's lower urinary tract. All the various underlying causes may have similar signs, and a veterinarian will need to do diagnostic testing to determine the specific cause.

A very common cause of FLUTD is Feline Idiopathic Cystitis, which is a disease diagnosed only by ruling out all other causes of urinary illness. Feline Idiopathic Cystitis is a complex illness in which stress can trigger flareups of bladder inflammation in susceptible cats.