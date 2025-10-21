Renal
Alimento secco per gatti
IT - Alimento dietetico per gatti adulti
DETTAGLI PRODOTTO
Benefits: Renal support / Adapted energy / Aromatic choice ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is formulated to help support your cat’s kidneys in cases of chronic kidney disease or acute kidney injury. This diet is formulated with a low phosphorus content and provides a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. This formula’s adapted energy content reduces the volume of each meal, helping to compensate decreased appetite in some cats. To help stimulate your cat’s appetite, this diet is formulated with a specific aromatic profile and has a dedicated kibble shape (round), size, and texture. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy and three different aromatic profiles: chicken, beef, and fish, and in different texture – loaf, or as dry food with different kibble shape, texture and aromatic profile – Renal Special and Renal Select.* *Subject to product availability
BENEFICI
SOSTEGNO ALLA FUNZIONALITÀ RENALE
Formulato con un basso livello di fosforo ed un moderato tenore di proteine di elevata qualità per supportare la funzione renale, contribuendo a migliorare la qualità della vita del gatto.
CONTENUTO ENERGETICO ADATTATO
Contenuto energetico adattato per ridurre il volume dei pasti ed aiutare a compensare la riduzione dell’appetito.
PROFILO AROMATICO
Un profilo aromatico specifico con una forma di crocchetta che aiutano a stimolare l’appetito del gatto, in particolare nei casi di avversione alimentare.
INFORMAZIONI NUTRIZIONALI
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|Peso da adulto
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|-
|-
|-
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|Magro
|-
|Normale
|-
|Sovrappeso
|-
|Peso del gatto (kg)
|Grammi
|Cup(s)
|Grammi
|Cup(s)
|Grammi
|Cup(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|38
|3/8
|30
|3/8
|3
|52
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|58
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|64
|5/8
|53
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|4.5
|69
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|5
|74
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|80
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|6
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7.5
|99
|1
|83
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|8
|104
|1+1/8
|87
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|8.5
|109
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|72
|6/8
|9
|113
|1+1/8
|94
|1
|75
|6/8
|9.5
|118
|1+2/8
|98
|1
|78
|7/8
|10
|122
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|81
|7/8