Benefits: Renal support / Adapted energy / Aromatic choice ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is formulated to help support your cat’s kidneys in cases of chronic kidney disease or acute kidney injury. This diet is formulated with a low phosphorus content and provides a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. This formula’s adapted energy content reduces the volume of each meal, helping to compensate decreased appetite in some cats. To help stimulate your cat’s appetite, this diet is formulated with a specific aromatic profile and has a dedicated kibble shape (round), size, and texture. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy and three different aromatic profiles: chicken, beef, and fish, and in different texture – loaf, or as dry food with different kibble shape, texture and aromatic profile – Renal Special and Renal Select.* *Subject to product availability