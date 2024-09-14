ボーダー コリー
ボーダー コリーのことを知りましょう
この品種について知っておくべきこと
次は何をする？もしもボーダー コリーが話せたら、きっとこの言葉をよく耳にすることでしょう。非常にエネルギーにあふれた品種で、常に動いていなければならないため、同じことが好きなペットオーナーとの相性は抜群です。この犬にはアパート生活は無理です。ボーダー コリーのエネルギーは、まったくと言っていいほど桁違いです。彼らは農場や牧場など、十分に走り回れる場所と仕事がある環境であれば、間違いなく生き生きと過ごせることでしょう。
ボーダー コリーは小柄な体格の典型的な牧畜犬で、特徴的な「牧畜犬の目」を持っています。予期しないときに羊やあなたをこの目でじっと見つめます。彼らは群を抜いて最も機敏ですばしこい犬種のひとつです。
この品種の名前は、イングランドとスコットランドの間にあるボーダーズ地方に由来しています。ハイランド地方は起伏に富んでいるため、それに対応できる犬が必要でした。一日中、羊の群れを追うことができますか？まったく問題ありません。
骨の髄まで忠実なボーダー コリーは、見知らぬ人の傍でももの静かな様子でいられますが、それがまた愛らしいのです。彼らは、タスクや仕事が続く限り、短時間でウォームアップします。その激しさにもかかわらず、ボーダー コリーの行動は不規則ではなく、かなり予測可能で信頼できるものです。この品種はアジリティ競技やオビディエンス競技に適しており、どちらも彼らの高い運動能力を発揮するのに最適です。
1.脱走が得意な場合があります
ボーダー コリーは、その特徴である絶え間ないエネルギーと好奇心ゆえに自分の鼻に従って進み、ときに迷子になってしまうことがあります。安全のため、しっかりとしたフェンスで囲い、注意を怠らないようにしてください。
2.ボーダー コリーの故郷
ボーダー コリーの極めて優れた運動能力と敏捷性は、イングランドとスコットランドの間にあるハイランド地方の丘陵地帯と、この地域で必要とされる羊の放牧に適していました。
この品種の歴史
ボーダー コリーは、その原産国であるイギリスでの歴史は古く、牧畜犬や牧羊犬として活躍していた複数の系統を受け継いでいます。その起源は17世紀に遡りますが、奇妙なことに、それが正式に認められたのは20世紀になってからでした。この名前は、イングランドとスコットランドの国境にあるハイランド地方で牧畜犬として使われていたことに由来し、「コリー」の部分は牧羊犬を意味するスコットランドの方言から来ています。
品種の発展に伴い、ウェルシュ シープドッグ、ノーザン シープドッグ、ハイランド コリー、スコッチ コリーなど、特定の地域ごとに分かれていきました。
1860年にはイギリスで2回目のドッグショーが開催され、スコティッシュ シープドッグが披露されました。
ボーダー コリーは、商業においても家庭においても、その敏捷性と家畜の群れを世話する能力が今でも高く評価されています。ボーダー コリーの並外れた知性とスピードの必要性により、ボーダーコリーは世界中の敏捷性競技での勝者となってきました。
1.耳
2.頭部
3.体
4.尻尾
5.被毛
<p class="MsoNormal"><span lang="EN-US">運動能力の高さは
この品種の特徴です。ボーダー コリーは、その生来の意欲の高さから、
運動量が多ければ多いほど良いとされています。アジリティ、オビディエンス、トラッキング、ラリーなどの競技はこの品種に適していますし、
常に動いているような競技も適しています。毎日の活発な活動がベストです。<o:p></o:p></span></p>
<p><span>ボーダー コリーのグルーミングには、どうしても手間がかかります。活動的な品種のため、私たちが望むほど清潔なままでいてくれるわけではありません。粗い被毛からなめらかな被毛までさまざまな毛質を持つボーダー コリーは、ピンコームを週に1～2回使用すると、毛のもつれがなくなり、どんな状況にも対応できるようなシャープな外観を保つことができます。</span></p>
<p><span>ボーダー コリーほど、トレーニングしやすい犬はいません。非常に利口で、喜ばせたいという気持ちが強いので、オビディエンス トレーニングは犬の生涯を通じて行うことができます。この品種は新参者を警戒することがあるので、最初から社会化させるようにしてください。ボーダー コリーは常に仕事を必要としていますが、アジリティ トレーニングや競技会はその完璧な表現手段です。忙しいボーダー コリーこそ、充実したボーダー コリーです。</span></p>
|よだれの傾向
|
|暖かい気候への適性は？
|グルーミングの必要性
|寒い気候への適性は？
|抜け毛の量
|アパートでの生活に適していますか？
|吠える傾向
|1匹で過ごせますか？*
|エネルギーレベル*
|高い
|家族向けのペットですか？*
|他のペットとの相性
*ペットを長時間放置しないようにすることをおすすめします。一緒に過ごすことで、精神的なストレスや破壊的な行動を防ぐことができます。推奨事項については、獣医師にご相談ください。
品種別の特性はあっても、ペットにはそれぞれ個性があります。品種の特性に関する概要については、目安として参考にしてください。
幸せで健康的な、行儀のよいペットに育てるために、ペットをしつけて社会化させるだけではなく、基本的な福祉面での必要(および社会的かつ行動上の必要)を満たすことをおすすめします。
目の届かない状況で、ペットを子供と一緒に放置してはなりません。
さらにアドバイスが必要な場合は、ブリーダーまたは獣医師にご相談ください。
すべての室内用ペットは社交的であり、一緒に過ごすことを好みます。ただし、幼い頃から飼い主がいない状況に対処するようにしつけることができます。この場合、獣医師またはトレーナーにアドバイスを求めてください。
ボーダー コリーについて
大きな問題はありません。ボーダー コリーの最大の欠点は、
常に活動していなければならないことです。この品種の起源は放牧にあり、
「狂信的な働き者」と呼ばれることもあるため、
シニア犬に新しい芸を教えるのは困難です。ボーダー コリーの頭の良さは、
場合によっては扱いが難しいこともあり、都会での生活にはあまり適していません。もしもペットオーナーが牧場を経営していないのであれば、
毎日何度も散歩をしたり、または自由に走り回れるような柵のある庭を用意したりして、
退屈させないようにしましょう。敏捷性を競うコースや、高度な服従トレーニングは、
ボーダー コリーの活動レベルに合っています。
ペットとしてボーダー コリーを飼うことは
素晴らしい選択になり得ます。活発で良い性格で、
子供にもとてもフレンドリーで、とても遊び好きで、人間と一緒にいて交流することにも
よく適応する品種です。家畜の群れに対するその保護本能は、時には人間にさえ適用されるかもしれません。すべての犬と同様に、
早期の社会化とトレーニングが不可欠です。
