How to better understand your cat and their emotions

Are you thinking of getting a cat, but worry that they will lack empathy or be an unaffectionate companion? While they may be more complex to read than dogs, it’s simply a matter of understanding cat behaviour to understand how your cat is feeling and how they express their affection.

Studies show that cats have a positive impact on our mental health, with gestures such as stroking their fur helping to soothe and comfort both them and us. In fact, cats can be just as effective a therapy animal as their canine counterparts.

While some may find felines aloof, cat lovers around the world will understand the comfort that their presence can bring. But how do they feel about you?