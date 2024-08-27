All you need to know about the breed



Quizzical eyebrows and a bushy beard give the Miniature Schnauzer the look of a distinguished old gentleman even when young – they’re just missing the silk waistcoat and the pocketwatch. The smallest member of the Schnauzer family shares his distinctive features and thick wiry coat with Standard and Giant Schnauzer varieties. But Miniature Schnauzers’ manageable size and alert nature, adaptability and ability to get on with other animals and children, once trained of course, have made them an even more popular choice – and a family favourite.

This stocky little dog originated in Germany in the late 19th century, when Standard Schnauzers were crossed with other, smaller breeds. Miniature Schnauzers are intelligent, lively and sociable – and they make excellent guard dogs. Yes, you read that correctly. Their tendency to bark, which can be corrected with early training, can have its advantages.

Miniature Schnauzers need to be taken out for regular exercise. Playful and tenacious by nature, in a good way, they enjoy playing games and learning tricks.

The dogs’ abundant coats can be black, white, black and silver or salt and pepper. To keep them in good condition, Miniature Schnauzers need regular trips to a professional groomer as well as basic brushing at home – AKA the perfect excuse for cuddles.