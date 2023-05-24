Careers at Royal Canin
Join, stay and grow with Royal Canin
At Royal Canin, our passion is to make a better world for pets®
- Inspiring associates to make a personal difference in their communities through the Mars Volunteer Program and the Mars Ambassador Program.
- Fostering unique opportunities to build stronger partnerships with our associates, vendors, customers and community, driven by The Five Principles of Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom.
- Developing passionate Royal Canin ambassadors through attentive engagement and training.
How can you become an ambassador?
Corporate careers at Royal Canin
- Executive management works side by side with associates, allowing for open dialogue and greater communication.
- Open office environment encourages networking, collaboration and building relationships.
- Pet-friendly Fridays allows associates to bring pets to work, reducing stress, increasing productivity and morale, and creating a greater work-life balance.
Sales careers at Royal Canin
- Cultivating long-lasting relationships within the professional, veterinary and retail industries.
- Offering opportunities to develop and set successful goals centered on The Five Principles: Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom.
- Providing opportunities to collaborate within your teams and cross-functionally on programs and process improvements.
- Awarding Associates for sales excellence in their regions and nationally.