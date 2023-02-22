New Zealand Tropical Storm and Flooding

An unprecedented tropical storm lashed the North Island in New Zealand last week.

On behalf of the team at Royal Canin ANZ, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by these natural disasters.

We’ve been working with charity and government partners- including Foodbank, Paw Justice, Hope Rescue, Red Cross and many more - in sending wet and dry food to hundreds of cats and dogs that have been displaced across the North Island.

These are super heavy food pallets and we’re so grateful to those who are flying helicopters with our donations to get to regions most in need.





This is our purpose brought to life. A huge thanks to our charity and partners and to our Associates who have been working round-the-clock organising all the activity.



