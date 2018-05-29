New Zealand’s working dogs to benefit from partnership

Massey University Associate Professor in Small Animal Medicine and Nutrition, Dr Nick Cave said Royal Canin’s support would help the Massey University Working Dog Centre provide advice to working and service dog handlers and breeders, about the appropriate nutrition for dogs throughout their different life stages and health situations.



“We are intensely interested in the incidence of injury in working dogs, and how that impacts their wellbeing and working careers, and through our research we are continuing to expand our understanding about the impact of nutrition on working dogs.



“Support from partners such as Royal Canin enable us to provide education and clinical support, to conduct and fund original research, and to disseminate information to the wider community.” Dr Cave said.



Royal Canin Regional Scientific Communications Manager, Dr Mark Edwards said that the partnership was aligned with the company’s philosophy of putting the needs of cats and dogs first through precise and individualised nutrition.



“Getting a clear understanding of the unique needs of New Zealand working farm dogs is extremely important to Royal Canin and our values as a company. Partnering with the Massey Working Dog Centre will allow us to gain deeper knowledge in to the nutritional requirements and nuances of this hard-working canine population.



“New Zealand working dogs now number close to 400,000 across the country. Part of our mission is to highlight how valuable these dogs are as part of the farm team and doing everything we can to optimise their health and wellbeing in order to improve their lives” Dr Edwards said.