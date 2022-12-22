We recognise the human-animal bond has never been stronger.

Across Australia and New Zealand, we’re seeing record numbers of pet ownership which puts the family veterinary clinic top of the list for preventative health care.

According to the latest research by Animal Medicines Australia, more than two-thirds of Australian households own a family pet and 85% of pet owners say their pet has a positive impact on their life, noting better mental and physical health outcomes.

In New Zealand, nearly two thirds of households have at least one companion animal, a figure unchanged in the last five years. With 41% of New Zealand households having a cat, their rates of cat ownership are higher than both Australia and the US, and more than double the rate of the UK.

With increasing pet ownership comes an increasing demand for veterinary services to provide high quality animal care.

Royal Canin ANZ recognises that veterinary nurses and veterinary technicians are highly skilled members of the veterinary team.

They enable clinics to keep pace with the demand on their services and are vital in ensuring the sustainability of the veterinary industry to continue delivering premium healthcare to all pets for many years to come.

Royal Canin welcomes the recent announcement at the Australian Veterinary Board Council’s November 2022 meeting, where it agreed it would:

Be willing to consider accepting a role as an independent national body representing veterinary nurses and technicians for the purpose of mandatory registration. Council also agreed to consult with the Australian Veterinary Nurse and Technician Registration Scheme (AVNAT) regarding the progression of the mandatory registration of veterinary nurses and technicians.

Both these resolutions are a significant step forward for the professional advancement of veterinary nurses and veterinary technicians.

They will enable better utilisation of skilled individuals, stronger recognition of the role and standardised education, improved remuneration and opportunities for career progression while at the same time protecting animal welfare.

Currently, there is no requirement for veterinary nurses or technicians to be registered or qualified to practice in any state other than Western Australia. Therefore, the implementation of an Australian-wide mandatory registration process will ensure only qualified individuals can practice and use the title of Registered Veterinary Nurse or Registered Veterinary Technician, aligning with their human medical counterparts.

The registration of veterinary nurses and veterinary technicians may help to address the market demand for skilled veterinary professionals and increase retention of existing qualified nurses and technicians.

*Royal Canin ANZ regularly engages with veterinarians, veterinary technicians, veterinary nurses and clinical practice managers across Australia and New Zealand.