Royal Canin Fuelling Ovarian Cancer Detection Dogs

Royal Canin is proudly supporting Aotearoa New Zealand’s first ever ovarian cancer detection dog Hunter, by providing him premium nutrition to help fuel his growth, as the country marks Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month throughout February.





K9 Medical Detection New Zealand is a dedicated team working to improve the health of all New Zealanders by using specially trained dogs working in a controlled clinical environment to assist in the detection of cancer and other diseases.





Hunter is a genetically selected German Shepherd pup who has been designated as New Zealand’s first ovarian cancer detection dog. He will be trained to sniff out ovarian cancer and has the potential to save the lives of Kiwi women in the process.



Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer death of women in New Zealand. One woman dies every 48 hours from this disease. The country’s survival rates are almost 5 percent worse than Australia, with 8 in 10 women with ovarian cancer being misdiagnosed.



K9 Medical Detection NZ dogs have already been trained in successful clinical trials to detect prostate cancer and bowel cancer, and are now completing stage two to create a simple diagnostic urine test providing a non-invasive and easy option to detect these cancers.





Royal Canin Australia and New Zealand Acting General Manager Kelly Quirke said it was a privilege to provide Hunter with tailored science-led nutrition to support his important role in the community.





“Since 1968, we have studied the unique health needs of cats and dogs in the minutest of detail. Over that time, we have learnt that the smallest nutritional difference can make a huge difference to a pet’s life and health. We are delighted to partner with K9 Medical Detection New Zealand and give Hunter the best possible nutrition to support his important work.”





“K9MD dogs are genetically selected and are the best of the best. We are training dogs to save lives, second best is not good enough. Accordingly, what our dogs eat, not only gives them nourishment but ensures their body develops to its maximum potential and remains in excellent condition. We are delighted to work with Royal Canin in supporting Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. “