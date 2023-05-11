Pet food boost from Royal Canin 

Local cats and dogs have received a tasty boost thanks to a donation from premium health through the Royal Canin ANZ team.

The pet food donation will help sustain Wairoa cats and dogs which are being looked after by Council staff or have been displaced.

Royal Canin Scientific Services Veterinary Manager Dr Corey Regnerus said the team deeply cared about the animal response and recovery post Cyclone Gabrielle.

“As a New Zealander myself, what we’ve witnessed in recent months has been horrific. Communities have been displaced and Royal Canin is proud to support rescue and recovery efforts through the donation of food to cats and dogs in need. This is our purpose brought to life. A huge thanks to our partners and to our Associates who have been working round-the-clock organising all the activity.”

Wairoa District Council Chief Executive Kitea Tipuna acknowledged the generosity of Royal Canin.

“This was a timely donation of a much-needed product and Council appreciates that Royal Canin recognised the need of Wairoa pets and made such a thoughtful contribution.”

“Many dogs were displaced after the flooding and owners also gave their animals to Council to provide shelter and care in the crisis. Council staff worked with local vets to secure and settle animals both at vet clinics and on Council land. Council is still providing after care for some people who have been unable to return to their homes.

“Council is here to help and is just a phone call away for anyone who needs assistance with their pets. Please phone 06 838 7309 if you have any inquiries or animal concerns.”