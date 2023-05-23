5 questions with Dr Forman



Are you a more of a dog or a cat person?

More of a dog person, but only because I have more experience with them. We had a Golden Retriever when I was growing up, and then two Bichon Frise puppies, the complete opposite breed-wise! And even they were completely different from each other. One was a total lapdog and the other was very mischievous.

If you were a dog or cat, which breed would you be?

I would probably have to say a spaniel of some kind. A bit too energetic, got lots going on at once and ever so slightly crazy. And very loyal. It’s a funny question to ask someone working with and for companion animals! I almost feel like I can’t really choose just one breed.

Weirdest words of your everyday work life?

They aren’t strange words to us, but I can definitely offer up alleles, haplotypes and mutations as not your everyday vocabulary outside of genetics. They probably sound a bit Sci Fi to the outside world. If you want to know what they mean, I invite you to Google them!

One of your favourite parts of your job?

Unless you work in customer service, you don’t actually get to see the people who buy our tests, so I really enjoy Crufts* dog show each year. Many think it is what you see on TV, just the show dogs, but there are stands on four or five floors of the convention centre. At our stand, we see the public, dog breeders and lots of owners. It is the only time I get to meet such a varied bunch of people – and get instant feedback! There’s a 7:30 a.m. start, we finish at 6:00 p.m. and it runs over four days, so I have a sore throat at the end from talking so much, but I really, really enjoy being there.

*Crufts is one of the greatest dog events in the world. It is held annually in the United Kingdom and hosted by the Kennel Club.

What would you be if you weren’t a scientist?

I do enjoy teaching a lot so maybe that. Science and Maths were always my thing growing up. I would NEVER have been an English teacher, even though doing a PhD means you have to write a lot. And I would have been a useless historian. I like looking forward and finding things that haven’t yet been discovered.