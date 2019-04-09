The nutritional value of grains in cat and dog food

When we discuss ingredients in pet food, it’s important to remember that their primary role is to provide vital energy and nutrients to sustain the health of cats and dogs. While as humans we often focus on specific ingredient in our diets, we take a nutrient-led approach to pet food.

According to the Pet Food Institute, cats and dogs require more than 40 essential nutrients in their diets.1 Pet owners are therefore recommended to ensure their cat or dog is provided a specific combination of nutrients in their diet, which addresses the unique needs of their pet. Ingredients alone cannot ensure that each of these nutrients are present, or in the right quantities, in a pet’s food.

Instead, by following a nutrient-led method, we can put the needs of cats and dogs at the forefront of food production and investigating ingredients for the high-quality nutrients they can provide. With this approach, we also ensure we source highly digestible ingredients to support a pet’s absorption of nutrients.

With that in mind, let’s explore how grains can be used to provide some of the key nutrients cats and dogs need, as well as how this compares to other ingredients.

What are grains?

Grains, commonly referred to as ‘cereals’ or ‘cereal grains’ are the edible seeds of specific grasses and include wheat, corn, rice, barley, oats, and rye, to name a few.

Are grains nutritious for cats and dogs?

When properly used in pet food, grains and cereals provide plenty of nutritious and digestible nutrients and energy for cats and dogs. These include: