Our research on Vet nurses and Technicians
In partnership with the Veterinary Nurses Council of Australia and the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association, we conducted a survey earlier this year of over 1,000 vet nurses and technicians across Australia and New Zealand. This is what you told us:
- The profession wants greater recognition of their role caring for our pets, with more than 80% of Aotearoa and almost three-quarters of Australian Vet professionals surveyed supporting mandatory registration of Vet Nurses.
- The study highlighted over 90% of veterinary nurses across Australia and New Zealand are hungry to keep learning as they support pet owners across both countries.
- The results showed veterinary nurses are skilled professionals with over 85% of New Zealand and over 90% of Australian professionals having advanced qualifications in veterinary nursing. Reasons for further study include build on their knowledge or expanding the services they can offer pet owners in clinic.
- With most professionals surveyed possessing advanced qualifications in veterinary nursing, pet owners may doubt their knowledge and constantly look to a veterinarian for advice.
- This lack of recognition can be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of not only our pets, but the veterinary nurses themselves.
- Thirty-two per cent felt as though their jobs would be made easier with something as simple as being acknowledged and recognised for their work and being appreciated from pet owners for the hours and multiple roles they are doing.
With preventative health at the forefront of discussion vet nurses are having with pet owners, the top four issues discussed were:
- Worming and flea prevention
- Vaccinations
- Dental/oral health
- Nutrition
However, these topics have only been brought up an average of 70 percent of the time with time constraints being the number one barrier. The survey showed that a lack of staff and acknowledgment from pet owners is impacting conversations about the health of our pets.
Sustainabile career path
Royal Canin understands that a sustainable career path that supports development is important.
You have told us recognition for your qualifications and profession is significant.
Royal Canin supports mandatory accreditation of nurses across Australia and New Zealand and will work in partnership with the Associations to advocate for this change.
For more details on registering with your professional Association, visit this page.
Professional development
For many animal health professionals, they are well prepared for healthcare, but may need to learn non-clinical skills in a busy working environment and managing stress levels with difficult cases.
Royal Canin ANZ is supporting advanced non-clinical skill training for veterinary nurses in Australia and New Zealand, co-sponsoring 200 Accredited veterinary nurses and technicians across ANZ (Australia & New Zealand) to undertake the Emerging Leaders 12-Month Course with Lincoln Institute for Veterinary Business.
This highly interactive training is founded on the principles of holistic leadership and engages all members of a veterinary team to be more effective in their roles, increasing accountability, fulfilment, and wellbeing.
Professionals will learn to develop personal leadership, self-care strategies, more effective time management and workflow delivered by expert educators and facilitators.
You will need to be a member of either the New Zealand Veterinary Nurses Association (NZVNA) or the Veterinary Nurses Council of Australia (VNCA).
Your Australian or New Zealand Association will share an Expression of Interest (EOI) application form in early 2024.
The NurseKind Campaign
The Nursekind campaign is all about elevating the role of veterinary nurses and technicians as members of the animal health team.
We have partnered with industry associations and education partners to link you with more opportunities to keep growing skills. We also will advocate for registration and accreditation of your profession, acknowledging it can play a role in increasing recognition within the industry.
Educating pet owners
Nursekind is also designed to talk to Pet Owners, helping them better understand the training and skills veterinary nurses and technicians bring to their roles.
You have told us that kindness and a simple thank you can go a long way to feeling acknowledged and appreciated.
We have launched the pledge to be Nursekind for pet owners, to help them say thanks for all the work you do.
Find our how you can pledge your support: Here.
Nurse accreditation and Support services
Australia Vet Nurses and Technicians
Veterinary Nurses Council of Australia
Events, education and resources for Australian veterinary nurses and technicians
Information on who to become an accredited veterinary nurse in Australia
Register - Vet Portal - Royal Canin
The latest accreditation courses and supports on how nutrition can work in tandem with other vet treatments.
If you are struggling and need support, help is available.
Contact:
Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636
SANE Australia on 1800 187 263, 10am – 10pm AEST (Mon – Fri), or chat online.
Lifeline on 13 11 14.
New Zealand Vet Nurses and Technicians
New Zealand Veterinary Nurses Association
Events, education and resources for New Zealand veterinary nurses and technicians
Registration — Allied Veterinary Professional Regulatory Council of New Zealand (avprc.org.nz)
Voluntary registration for Allied Veterinary Practitioners
New Zealand | International Veterinary Nurses and Technicians Association (ivnta.org)
International veterinary nurses interested in working in New Zealand
If you are struggling and need support, help is available.
Contact:Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.
Lifeline – 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP).
Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO).
Healthline – 0800 611 116