In partnership with the Veterinary Nurses Council of Australia and the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association, we conducted a survey earlier this year of over 1,000 vet nurses and technicians across Australia and New Zealand. This is what you told us:

The profession wants greater recognition of their role caring for our pets, with more than 80% of Aotearoa and almost three-quarters of Australian Vet professionals surveyed supporting mandatory registration of Vet Nurses.

The study highlighted over 90% of veterinary nurses across Australia and New Zealand are hungry to keep learning as they support pet owners across both countries.

The results showed veterinary nurses are skilled professionals with over 85% of New Zealand and over 90% of Australian professionals having advanced qualifications in veterinary nursing. Reasons for further study include build on their knowledge or expanding the services they can offer pet owners in clinic.

With most professionals surveyed possessing advanced qualifications in veterinary nursing, pet owners may doubt their knowledge and constantly look to a veterinarian for advice.

This lack of recognition can be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of not only our pets, but the veterinary nurses themselves.

Thirty-two per cent felt as though their jobs would be made easier with something as simple as being acknowledged and recognised for their work and being appreciated from pet owners for the hours and multiple roles they are doing.

With preventative health at the forefront of discussion vet nurses are having with pet owners, the top four issues discussed were:

Worming and flea prevention Vaccinations Dental/oral health Nutrition

However, these topics have only been brought up an average of 70 percent of the time with time constraints being the number one barrier. The survey showed that a lack of staff and acknowledgment from pet owners is impacting conversations about the health of our pets.

