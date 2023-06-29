Royal Canin Partnerships
Our purpose for over 50 years has been to create a better world for pets. As we continue to live our purpose, ROYAL CANIN® has been providing ongoing support to organizations who are collectively making a difference to lives of cats and dogs. These partnerships reflect Royal Canin’s commitments to advocate for pet health through nutrition, responsible pet ownership and the continuous efforts to make a better world for people, planet, and pets.
You can learn more about each partnership below.
Pet Refuge
We're proud to be working with Pet Refuge and support their purpose of removing a major barrier for pet owners escaping from domestic violence. Pet Refuge is New Zealand's first and only shelter which provides refuge and care for pets while their owners escape domestic violence. The dedicated team at Pet Refuge provide much needed care and support for pets until they're in safe housing and can be reunited with their owners. At ROYAL CANIN® we are honored to be a nutritional partner and support these sick, injured, abandoned pets until they can move into their forever safe homes.
Blind Low Vision
Blind Low Vision New Zealand is a dedicated team advocating for inclusive communities and leading the way in vision rehabilitation. Blind Low Vision NZ support those who are blind, deafblind or low vision by providing both practical and emotional support with the assistance of guide dogs. We believe these guide dogs require optimal nutrition to succeed in their important roles. We’re glad to be supporting Blind Low Vision NZ guide dogs by providing our diets which nutritionally support puppies and working guide dogs to fulfil their roles of giving freedom and independence to people who have low vision or are blind.
At ROYAL CANIN® we always put the needs of pets first. As a pet health through nutrition company, we are driven by our passion for the health and wellbeing of every cat and dog.
You can learn more about each NGO by visiting their website below:
Our collective efforts across the globe continue to make a major impact on the health and welfare of animals. We are proud to be part of this global effort and share initiatives which support our purpose of creating a better world for pets.
Royal Canin has partnered with two of the largest welfare NGOs in South Korea, Korea Animal Rights Advocates (KARA) and Korean Animal Welfare Association (KAWA).
These nonprofit organisations proactively speak up on issues surrounding animal welfare. Their ongoing efforts to advocate and strengthen animal protection laws, encourage rescuing, pet adoption and responsible pet ownership are a few of the many ongoing initiatives carried out by these NGOs.
Royal Canin continues to support KAWA and KARA through donations of nutrition to their animal shelters and centers in South Korea.
We’re proud of the work each NGO is conducting and to know that rescued cats and dogs are nutritionally supported, until they can move into their new homes.
K9 Medical Detection
K9 Medical Detection (K9MD) is a registered Charitable Trust, training dogs for early, non-invasive detection of cancer. Supported by clinical and scientific professionals, K9MD is a team of dedicated experts seeking to improve the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders through the help of these canines. At ROYAL CANIN® pet health is our obsession. We believe these medical dogs require optimal nutrition to ensure they are fit for their training and work. We’re pleased to be their pet nutrition partner and support them in their ongoing efforts in the early detection of diseases.
Paw Justice
Driven by a personal encounter of rescuing an abandoned mastiff ‘Eve’, founders Craig Dunn and Shaughan Campbell established Paw Justice to eliminate animal abuse and hold those individuals accountable for their actions. Their purpose is to amend animal welfare laws in New Zealand, to educate and encourage positive pet ownerships to eliminate more stories like that of Eve’s. At ROYAL CANIN® cats and dogs are at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to align with charities who share our values. As sponsors of Paw Justice, Royal Canin have been providing nutritional support through our diets and supporting their advocacy efforts to ensure all pets are protected.