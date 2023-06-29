Royal Canin Partnerships

Our collective efforts across the globe continue to make a major impact on the health and welfare of animals. We are proud to be part of this global effort and share initiatives which support our purpose of creating a better world for pets.

Royal Canin has partnered with two of the largest welfare NGOs in South Korea, Korea Animal Rights Advocates (KARA) and Korean Animal Welfare Association (KAWA).

These nonprofit organisations proactively speak up on issues surrounding animal welfare. Their ongoing efforts to advocate and strengthen animal protection laws, encourage rescuing, pet adoption and responsible pet ownership are a few of the many ongoing initiatives carried out by these NGOs.

Royal Canin continues to support KAWA and KARA through donations of nutrition to their animal shelters and centers in South Korea.

We’re proud of the work each NGO is conducting and to know that rescued cats and dogs are nutritionally supported, until they can move into their new homes.

At ROYAL CANIN® we always put the needs of pets first. As a pet health through nutrition company, we are driven by our passion for the health and wellbeing of every cat and dog.You can learn more about each NGO by visiting their website below: