Can cats and dogs live together?
Article
How to encourage cats and dogs to like each other
Introducing your cat to a new dog, or vice versa, requires preparation. It is crucial to minimise any stress for the animals involved. With the right information, introducing cats and dogs can be a wonderful thing that enriches their life (and yours).
What should you be thinking about if you want a cat and a dog in your home?
Compatibility
Certain dog breeds get on better with cats. Many felines adapt well to life with a socialised dog, so long as they are introduced properly.
Age differences
A puppy is small but energetic—perhaps too energetic for a senior cat. A large dog breed (or senior dog) may also physically overwhelm a cat or kitten.
Adopted pets
Have a conversation with the shelter to make sure the cat or dog that you are having affinity with, can live with other pets peacefully.
It is also wise to seek advice from both breeders and professional trainers in regards to socialisation. For example, certain dog breeds will have a calm temperament that makes them suited to living with other pets. Other dog breeds have been bred for sporting activities, so may be too high energy for a cat or kitten.
If you are adopting, be sure to talk to the animal shelter about the socialisation skills of the puppy or dog you connected with. If they have had negative interactions with cats previously, you need to have that information before making a final decision on your multi-pet household
If this sounds reasonable to you, you’re off to a good start. Let’s look ahead to the crucial first meeting between your cat and dog.
Here are four things to keep in mind to help it go smoothly.
Give your dog and cat space from each other
We suggest creating separate living spaces for your dog and cat, their own friendly areas around the house to retreat to. They should be able to eat, drink, nap, play and go to the toilet without being disturbed by their four-legged roommate. It’s optimal if they’re also kept out of each other’s sight during this early phase.
These areas should be accessible without crossing paths. Settle the cat or dog currently living under your roof into their area. They need to understand that you are not banishing them. Your new cat or dog will probably be delighted to discover and explore their own room!
If feeling threatened or stressed, cats may retreat to a hiding spot. Make sure that they have access to higher spaces where they can be above the dog or puppy and not feel trapped. They will appreciate these dog-free zones.
Do cats mark their own territory?
Cats mark their space. It's something they do when exploring and navigating an environment that they aim to use again in the future. How do they do it? In most cases, cats will rub themselves against household objects. In extreme cases, they may urinate or defecate. If this becomes a habit, consult a professional to get a handle on your cat’s territorial issue.
A friendly reminder: Going slowly is the preferred option. You want to set your pets up to co-exist in the best possible conditions. Once they are properly introduced to each other, your dog and cat can still sleep in different places and enjoy their own space around the home.
Creating a positive environment
You and the people you live with are responsible for creating a positive environment for your cat and dog. Separate living areas will help to avoid over-excitement or aggressive behaviour at the beginning.
What about the phase after introductions have been properly managed? Your pets are now used to each other’s presence but there are still a few hurdles ahead of you. Let’s tackle the most common questions.
Can cats eat dog food? And vice versa
This question comes up all the time as pet owners figure out how to feed cats and dogs separately. To put your mind at rest, no long-lasting harm will come to your cat or dog if they have some of the other’s kibble. However, each animal has different food because they have different nutritional needs. For example, cats need the amino acid taurine and will not do well on a canine diet. Similarly, a feline diet is often too high in fat and will therefore lead to weight gain in dogs. So, this is not a habit to be encouraged.
Whichever scenario you are faced with, here are two ways to put a stop to it.
Separation
Make use of their separate living zones. If their food bowls are kept separate, there is no distraction or temptation.
However, a cat can be tempted to eat dog food, and vice versa. The best way to prevent one pet from eating the other’s food, is to not leave it out for more than ten minutes and supervise both pets during this time.
Discouragement in a calm manner will not stop a hungry cat from eating dog food. The same goes for the other scenario. It could also teach your pet to sneak the other animal’s food when no one is watching.
Feeding devices
You might not be around to supervise every meal time, in which case consider a pet feeding device. Ranging in size and price, they can be helpful in making sure there’s no food swapping between pets.
There are even collar-activated options that will only open for the pet registered to the device. This is an ideal feeding solution for a multi-pet household.
Litter box etiquette
A word of warning: some dogs may try to eat cat poop. Even if your cat is comfortable with a covered litter box, a determined canine may still find a way in.
One solution is to place your cat’s litter box in an area that your dog can’t access. For example, in a room that your kitty can access with a cat flap.
Ideally, you make sure that your cat’s litter box is kept meticulously clean. No poop equals no problem.
Here’s how to prevent any unwanted poop incidents
- Get a dog-proof litter box, i.e. one that is covered so canine access is more complicated
- Caveat: Be aware that not every cat will feel comfortable with a covered litter box
- Put your cat’s litter box in a location where your dog can’t access it if possible
- Keep your cat’s litter box cleaner than usual. No poop, no problem
- Bored dogs can get up to mischief. Make sure they are getting enough exercise, mental stimulation and toy time to keep them busy
Peaceful co-existence: obedience training is key
Training your dog or puppy
It’s best to be realistic—even the best trained and most socialised dog will be excited to meet a new kitten or cat. The same applies to a puppy meeting a feline for the first time.
It’s good to introduce a new puppy to your cat sooner rather than later. This will help to minimise a relatively inbuilt desire to chase, which only gets stronger with age.
Work up to that first meet and greet by:
- Scent-swapping
- Introducing with a barrier in between the two
- Removing the barrier but popping puppy on a leash
- Removing the leash and supervising introductions
If you are introducing a kitten or cat to an older dog, refer back to their previous interactions with felines. Do they have a tendency to chase cats that they see outdoors? If so, they may do the same in your house. However, if you have a dog that lets birds, rabbits and other small animals cross their path without a big reaction, then chasing is perhaps less of a concern.
You may want to seek advice from a professional dog trainer. They can help with obedience training for your dog or puppy before welcoming a cat or kitten into your home. If your dog has sporting instincts or likes to dominate other animals, there are techniques they could learn to tamper these traits. However, be aware that not every dog is suited to sharing their home with other pets.
Training your cat or kitten
For kittens or cats meeting puppies or dogs, the advice is much the same as above. Introduce them sooner rather than later, step by step, and always be on hand to supervise and provide reassurance.
If you have adopted an older cat, check with the animal shelter if they previously lived with, or encountered, canine companions.
If you are adopting or buying a kitten, a confident feline temperament is more likely to adapt better to life with a puppy or dog.
A harmonious household requires everyone to be on their best behaviour. Manage your short and long-term strategies, and you’re on the path to success.
Related Articles
Like & share this page