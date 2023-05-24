American Bobtail

American Bobtails are playful, intelligent cats who can be taught to play fetch, hide and seek, and many other games.
American bobtail adult black and white

About the American Bobtail

American Bobtails are loving and incredibly intelligent cats. They are extremely interactive and bond with their human family with great devotion. They will often initiate games with their owners, and they demonstrate their hunting instincts in the home, by catching flying insects mid-air.

A mostly quiet cat, the American Bobtail is known to trill, chirp and click when delighted. This easy-going breed gets along with most dogs and welcomes newcomers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: United States

Coat: Short coat

Size category: Large

Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years

Sociable / Calm / Loving / Intelligent / Friendly / Playful

Key facts

  • Needs moderate grooming
  • Patient with children and other animals

