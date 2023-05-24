British Longhair

British Longhairs are very sociable and like to be with people, particularly their owners. They like playing alone, enjoying themselves in their owner's absence, but they also like to sleep for hours and to be cuddled.

These cats love food and with their sedentary ways can quickly gain weight, so it is important to keep an eye on their rations to make sure they don’t become overweight.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)