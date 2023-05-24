Egyptian Mau

It is said by admirers that the Egyptian Mau has the finest reflexes of any cat.
Egyptian mau black and white

About the Egyptian Mau

Egyptian Maus are playful and active cats that are highly intelligent. They are sociable cats that enjoy interacting with their owners, with whom they will form a strong bond.

Egyptian Maus generally get along very well with other animals, including dogs, and enjoy playing with toys. They are curious, but keep their distance with strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: Egypt

Coat: Short coat

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 13-16 years

Lively / Active / Sensitive / Playful / Intelligent

Key facts

  • Needs little grooming
  • Suited to indoor and outdoor life
  • Can be easily startled
