The Havana is a curious, playful, people-orientated breed. They want a lot of attention and return it with great affection. This inquisitive, intelligent cat adapts to most situations.

Human companionship and interaction is a necessity for this breed. They get along well with other cats, dogs and children. Havanas are curious and like to be part of every activity in the household.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)