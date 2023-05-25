Scottish Fold

Scottish Folds have a quiet, sociable character, and while they are prone to sleeping for long periods of the day, they also enjoy playing with their owners.

About the Scottish fold

Scottish Folds are intelligent, inquisitive and loyal to their family. They are not overly vocal, and when they do speak up, have tiny voices.

This breed gets along well with children and, once properly introduced, other family pets as well.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Coat: Medium coat

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years

Intelligent / Loyal / Friendly

Key facts

  • Needs a lot of grooming
  • Suited to indoor and outdoor life
  • Patient with children and other animals

Like & share this page