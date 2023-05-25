Turkish Angora

Turkish Angoras are not only intelligent, but extremely adaptable, loving and playful, which makes them an excellent choice for families with young children, and lovely companions for senior adults.

Turkish Angoras don’t like to be cuddled by everybody, only their owner. They have a strong, self-confident character but need their owners’ attention and don’t like to be left on their own.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)