Checklist

Keep your kitten apart initially Allow your kitten to get used to their own area first. And make sure they’ve had a check-up and vaccinations before introducing them to other pets.

Familiarize their scents For each pet, take a cloth and rub it gently on their face and the other pet’s face. Then put it in their basket to allow them to get used to the unfamiliar smell before you introduce them.

Take it slowly Let your existing pets just watch your kitten (through glass or a gate, for example) initially. Then allow brief periods of supervised contact in a neutral room before building towards longer periods over a few days. Make sure all your pets have a safe place to escape to during the introductions.

Keep dogs on a leash Dogs often accept kittens more readily than older cats, but keep them calm and on a leash when introducing them. Don’t force any contact – let them get used to one another in their own time.

Respect feline behavior Your existing cats may feel threatened by your kitten, and it could take days or even months to form a peaceful territorial relationship.