Introducing your kitten to adults, children, and pets
Gradual introductions
It's usually too much for a kitten to meet a lot of people at once. Let them meet each new person individually and give them plenty of time to rest between introductions.
Watch their body language
Your kitten will show if they need to back off and have some quiet time. Look for signs they’re feeling threatened such as flattened ears, hissing, or their tail upright like a bottle brush.
Let your kitten approach them
Kittens tend to panic and run away if they're approached too quickly. It's best to ask people to sit quietly and wait for your kitten to come to them.
Stay calm
Ask people to control their enthusiasm, move slowly, and keep their voice low to avoid startling your kitten.
Don’t rush it
Your kitten may need time to feel comfortable with each person. Don’t rush things and definitely avoid passing your kitten from one person to another.
Be gentle
Ask family and friends to handle your kitten gently. Once they’re familiarized, show them how to carry them safely by sliding one open hand under their abdomen and putting the other under their rear.
Let your kitten rest
Your kitten’s not yet able to avoid children when they need some quiet time. So make sure children know to let your kitten rest and never wake them because sleep is vital for their development.
Teach careful handling
Show children how to pet your kitten and pick them up by sliding one hand under their tummy and supporting their rear end with the other. Initially, it’s best if they don’t pick the kitten up though. And ensure that, when they do, they don’t hug them too tightly.
Insist on quiet calmness
Ask children to sit quietly and wait for your kitten to come to them. Explain that lively or noisy behavior can make kittens very frightened.
Careful playing
Children must understand that your kitten is not a toy. Show them how to play safely using the kitten’s toys so everyone enjoys it.
Keep watch
To avoid unfortunate scratches, it’s best to always supervise young children with kittens.
Your kitten's first week
Your kitten's first few days and weeks in their new home are key in building a strong relationship with your pet. Make sure your kitten settles in and establish a routine to ensure as little disruption as possible for your new arrival.