Essential items for your new kitten

You’re preparing to welcome your new kitten to share your daily life and home for many years. While choosing the right food is essential, there are a number of other preparations that you need to make, such as where they’ll eat and drink, a place to sleep and things to play with.

Creating a check list of essential items that need to be in place before your kitten arrives will help your kitten settle in as smoothly as possible.

Cat carry case

It’s dangerous to carry your new kitten loose in the car, so it’s important to purchase a cat carrying case that will be large enough to be used when your cat is fully grown. You should make it more comfortable for your kitten by placing a blanket at the bottom, and also purchase a spare mat in the event of any accidents brought on by the stress of the journey.

Kitten bed

A comfortable bed to sleep in is essential for your new kitten, to help them feel safe in their new environment. However, don’t be surprised if your kitten finds their own favourite place to sleep as that's one of the many ways they'll decide on their territory and organise their space.

Litter tray

Your kitten will need a tray with sufficient litter and a small trowel so you can remove soils. A covered litter tray is recommended to avoid spills and limit odours, however some kittens don't like covered litter boxes so you will need to see how your kitten reacts.

Food and water dishes for your kitten

You should provide your new kitten with two dishes. Use china, metal or glass water bowls as many cats dislike the taste of water in plastic bowls. You should have a small bowl for food and a larger one for fresh water that should be available at all times.

Make sure to leave enough space between the two dishes to prevent the water becoming dirty with food, as cats need access to fresh drinking water at all times to help support their urinary tract health.

Scratch pole and cat tree

Cats should ideally have access to a scratching place where they can look after their claws, so it's a good idea to purchase a scratch pole. You should also invest in a cat tree as kittens love climbing to give them a higher and more dominant position and will enjoy twisting around the branches. A cat tree also satisfies your kitten’s need for exercise.