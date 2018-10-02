Hygiene and grooming tips for your kitten

Kittens spend a lot of their waking hours grooming themselves, but as an owner, you too have responsibilities and a role to play when it comes to the grooming and hygiene of your kitten.

Caring for your kitten in this way will not only support your pet's health and wellbeing, it will also help you to bond.

Maintaining your kitten’s coat

Brushing your kitten regularly gives you the opportunity to check for parasites such as fleas and ticks, and helps to prevent hairballs which can build up in the stomach.

How to brush a kitten's fur

Start off very gently so your cat gets used to being brushed or combed.

Always comb your kitten with and then against the direction of growth to gently remove loose hairs and any tiny knots.

If a knot resists, be gentle and patient rather than pulling hard and damaging the fur.

It is recommended to end your grooming session with a game so it finishes in a positive way for your kitten.

In spring and summer, moulting seasons, more regular and careful brushing is required. Use a rubber massage mitt then comb to free any loose hair more easily.

How to groom short-haired cats

Weekly brushing is enough for short-haired cats. Before brushing, you can massage the fur against the direction of hair growth with a grooming glove to remove loose hairs and tone the skin. Use a soft brush, if possible, with natural silk bristles, to avoid damaging the fur.

How to groom mid-length haired and Persian cats

A few minutes of brushing every day will avoid knots and remove dirt. A large toothed metal comb is best for this. Care should be taken with combs as they go deeper into the fur than brushes, this means there's a greater risk of irritating the skin, so be sure to take time choosing a good comb.

How to clip a kitten’s claws

Kittens use their claws to mark their territory. To avoid damage caused by scratching, without affecting their natural behaviour, it is best to clip their claws. Claw clipping is completely painless but can cause your kitten distress so it’s important to start early so they can get used to the process from a young age.

Ask your vet - Before you begin clipping your cat’s claws you should ask your vet to explain which part of the nail you can cut without causing pain and bleeding.

Make sure you and your cat are comfortable - Begin by choosing a comfortable place to sit and place your kitten on your lap, holding its body between your thighs. Between clips you should soothe your kitten by caressing its belly.

Guillotine clippers are the best tools for trimming claws - Cut the white tip of the claw, staying well away from the end of the pink triangle, which is the fleshy part at the base of the claw (the quick). If you clip too close to the quick, you risk causing distress and bleeding.

Take your time - It's best to cut a small amount several times rather than to make a big cut.

A kitten’s claws are a good indicator of their health. Claws that are too hard or too soft are signs of possible malnutrition or bacterial attack, so if you notice either of these signs, consult your vet.