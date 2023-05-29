Common symptoms of illness in kittens
Common kitten health issues
During a kitten’s first year, they’re prone to a variety of illnesses and health issues. As a new owner, it can be difficult to know what’s normal and what are the signs of something more serious. Here are the key things to be aware of when it comes to kitten health.
Has your kitten’s behaviour changed?
One of the most important things you can do is watch your kitten’s behaviour closely. Any change that’s significantly out of character can be the first sign there’s something wrong. Look out for new behaviours such as aggression, restlessness, hiding, excessive mewing or reduced appetite. If your kitten doesn’t seem themselves, contact your vet for guidance.
Kitten health problems – other typical symptoms
If your kitten has any symptoms like these, it’s always worth asking your vet’s advice.
Understanding your kitten's health
It's important to understand your kitten's routines and behaviour, so you can quickly recognise the signs if something isn't right. It's also important to understand a few key milestones, such as vaccinations and booster injections.