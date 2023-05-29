To help your kitten feel settled, speak to them in a soft voice and move slowly. Make sure the travel basket doesn’t shake and turn the front towards you and away from other animals.

Remember to share the information you’ve brought and ask plenty of questions so you’re confident about caring for your kitten.

During this first appointment, you can expect your vet to:

Do a complete health check.

Microchip your kitten so they can be easily identified.

Prepare a vaccination schedule.

Talk about parasite prevention.

Discuss nutrition and vet-recommended kitten food.

Advise you on kitten care (eye and nose cleaning, grooming, bathing and nail clipping).

When you get home, give your kitten chance to explore and settle in calmly.