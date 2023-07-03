There could be a number of reasons that your kitten isn't using their litter tray. First, consider whether the tray is in a suitable position, far enough away from their food bowls and in an easily accessible but discreet location where they won't be disturbed. If your kitten is sharing with another cat, this could be a cause of stress or intimidation and result in your kitten not using the tray. It's recommended to have at least one tray per cat in the home, plus one spare.



As with biting, your kitten could be avoiding the litter tray due to anxiety or disruption to their routine. Consider whether your kitten has had a change in their routine or social situation recently.



If you have eliminated all of these possible causes, it could be a sign of illness. If you are ever unsure about your kitten's health or behaviour it's important to consult your vet.