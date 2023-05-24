Neutered Health
Precise, veterinarian-recommended food for neutered cats.
Needs of Neutered Cats
After neutering, your kitten’s nutritional needs change. Its energy requirements go down by about 30%, but its appetite will increase by approximately 20-25%. As your kitten is still growing and needs energy to develop healthy muscles and body mass, it’s important to give it a food which covers its adjusted nutritional requirements.
