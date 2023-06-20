Appetite Control Care
Dry food for Cat
For adult cats to help control begging.
Sizes available
2kg
3.5kg
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when their cats were fed with ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas.* *Royal Canin internal study
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 19 500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, Iron: 28 mg, Iodine: 2.8 mg, Copper: 9 mg, Manganese: 36 mg, Zinc: 127 mg, Selenium: 0.04 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Antioxidants.
Dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, maize, wheat gluten*, wheat, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, rice, minerals, beet pulp, yeasts products, soya oil, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
|Feeding dry food only
|Cat Weight
|3 kg
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|4 kg
|50 g (5/8 cup)
|40 g (4/8 cup)
|5 kg
|61 g (6/8 cup)
|49 g (5/8 cup)
|6 kg
|72 g (7/8 cup)
|57 g (5/8 cup)
|81 g (1 cup)
|65 g (6/8 cup)
|
Feeding mixed with 1 pouch of Appetite Control Care gravy
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|3 kg
|31 g (3/8 cup)
|21 g (2/8 cup)
|4 kg
|42 g (4/8 cup)
|30 g (3/8 cup)
|5 kg
|53 g (5/8 cup)
|39 g (4/8 cup)
|6 kg
|63 g (6/8 cup)
|46 g (4/8 cup)