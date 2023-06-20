Appetite Control Care Jelly
Wet food for Cat
For adult cats to help control begging.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when their cats were fed with ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas.* *Royal Canin internal study
SPECIFIC MOISTURE CONTENT
A specific moisture content to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food.
ADAPED PROTEIN & FAT
Precisely balanced nutritional formula with adapted protein and fat levels for healthy weight maintenance.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 110 IU, Iron: 3 mg, Copper: 1.8 mg, Zinc: 9 mg, Manganese: 0.9 mg, Iodine: 0.23 mg.
Meat and animal derivatives, fish and fish derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, vegetable protein extracts, yeasts.
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
|Feeding wet food only
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|3 kg
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|2 pouches
|4 kg
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|5 kg
|4 pouches
|3 pouches
|6 kg
|4 + 1/2 pouches
|3 + 1/2 pouches
Feeding mixed with Appetite Control Care Dry + 1 pouch of Appetite Control Care jelly
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|3 kg
|31 g (3/8 cup)
|21 g (2/8 cup)
|4 kg
|42 g (4/8 cup)
|30 g (3/8 cup)
|5 kg
|53 g (5/8 cup)
|38 g (4/8 cup)
|6 kg
|62 g (6/8 cup)
|46 g (4/8 cup)
