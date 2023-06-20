Appetite Control Care Jelly

Appetite Control Care Jelly

Wet food for Cat

For adult cats to help control begging.

Sizes available

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when their cats were fed with ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas.* *Royal Canin internal study

SPECIFIC MOISTURE CONTENT

A specific moisture content to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food.

ADAPED PROTEIN & FAT

Precisely balanced nutritional formula with adapted protein and fat levels for healthy weight maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

