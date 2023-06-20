Aroma Exigent
Dry food for Cat
For fussy cats from 1 to 7 years that prefer a formula based on smell. Some cats are fussy about their food’s aroma, some are selective about the way the food feels in their mouth, while others are sensitive about the way they feel after eating it. That’s why Royal Canin offers not one but three different diets for fussy (or exigent) eaters, designed around your cat's natural preferences.
Sizes available
2kg
Aromatic attraction
Some fussy cats are attracted to the smell of a food based on their individual preferences. Aroma Exigent features a specific aromatic profile to stimulate the preferences of those cats.
Ideal weight
Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.
Individual preference
Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response Royal Canin has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|Under weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|52 g
|44 g
|-
|4 kg
|64 g
|54 g
|43 g
|5 kg
|75 g
|63 g
|50 g
|6 kg
|-
|72 g
|57 g