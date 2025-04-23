Aroma Exigent
Dry Food For Cat
For fussy cats from 1 to 7 years that prefer a formula based on smell. Some cats are fussy about their food’s aroma, some are selective about the way the food feels in their mouth, while others are sensitive about the way they feel after eating it. That’s why Royal Canin offers not one but three different diets for fussy (or exigent) eaters, designed around your cat's natural preferences.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Feline Exigent Aromatic Attraction is specifically formulated to appeal to cats who are fussy about their food. This premium dry cat food has a specific aromatic profile that is attractive to cats who can be fussy about what they eat. Royal Canin Feline Exigent Aromatic contains a combination of nutrients to promote a beautiful shiny coat including biotin, and omega 6 fatty acids and is formulated with an adapted calorie content to help your cat maintain an ideal bodyweight.
BENEFITS
Aromatic attraction
Some fussy cats are attracted to the smell of a food based on their individual preferences. Aroma Exigent features a specific aromatic profile to stimulate the preferences of those cats.
Ideal weight
Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.
Individual preference
Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response Royal Canin has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Cat's weight
|Under weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|52 g
|44 g
|-
|4 kg
|64 g
|54 g
|43 g
|5 kg
|75 g
|63 g
|50 g
|6 kg
|-
|72 g
|57 g