British Shorthair Adult
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult British Shorthair cats - Over 12 months old
Sizes available
2kg
10kg
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Cardiac health
Taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Tailor Made Kibble
This specially designed large curvy-shaped kibble is adapted to the British Shorthair cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble facilitates grasping and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Bone & Joint Health
With adapted protein, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals, this diet helps support the development of healthy bones for strong growth. Enriched with L-Carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
Muscle & Bone Growth
With adapted protein, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals, helps support the development of healthy muscles and bones for strong growth. Enriched with L-Carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
|Cat weight
|Low energy needs
|Moderate energy needs
|3 to 4 kg
|34 - 41 g
|42 - 52 g
|5 to 6 kg
|49 - 55 g
|61 - 69 g
|7 to 8 kg
|62 - 68 g
|77 - 85 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin British Shorthair Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your Adult British Shorthair cat in mind. Due to your cat's heavy body type, the level of protein in Royal Canin British Shorthair Adult has been specifically adapted contribute to maintaining your cat's muscle mass. This food is also enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient involved with healthy fat metabolism. The inclusion of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) help to support your cat's healthy bones and joints - meaning it can maintain its normal level of activity without any discomfort. What's more, the specifically formulated balance of minerals in this food helps to support and maintain your cat's healthy cardiac function. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, Royal Canin British Shorthair Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.