British Shorthair Kitten

Dry food for Cat

Sizes available

2kg

Muscle & Bone Growth

With adapted protein, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals, helps support the development of healthy muscles and bones for strong growth. Enriched with L-Carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.

Tailor Made Kibble

This specially designed large curvy-shaped kibble is adapted to the British Shorthair cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble facilitates grasping and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

Immune System Support

A complex of antioxidants, including Vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.

Digestive Health

Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to help support a balance in the intestinal flora. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

