British Shorthair Kitten
Dry food for Cat
Sizes available
2kg
Muscle & Bone Growth
With adapted protein, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals, helps support the development of healthy muscles and bones for strong growth. Enriched with L-Carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
Tailor Made Kibble
This specially designed large curvy-shaped kibble is adapted to the British Shorthair cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble facilitates grasping and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Immune System Support
A complex of antioxidants, including Vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.
Digestive Health
Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to help support a balance in the intestinal flora. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 32000 IU, Vitamin D3: 900 IU, Vitamin E: 650 mg, E1 (Iron): 37 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 48 mg, E6 (Zinc): 145 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg, L-Carnitine: 50 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, vegetable protein isolate*, animal fats, maize, wheat flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, yeasts and parts thereof, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucos-amine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Kitten's age
|2 to 3 months
|4 to 6 months
|7 to 9 months
|10 to 12 months
|Weight
|0.8 kg - 2.1 kg
|1.8 kg - 3.9 kg
|2.4 kg - 5 kg
|2.9 kg - 5 kg
|Daily quantities (kibbles)
|40 - 70 g
|55 - 77 g
|53 - 67 g
|44 - 58 g
|Daily quantities (kibbles + pouch)
|16 - 45 g + 1/2 pouch
|34 - 56 g + 1 pouch
|32 - 45 g + 1 pouch
|23 - 37 g + 1 pouch