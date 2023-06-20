Digestive Care Loaf

Digestive Care Loaf

Wet food for Cat

For adult cats to help support healthy digestion.

Sizes available

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

PRECISELY BALANCED NUTRITIONAL FORMULA

Helps support balanced intestinal flora and helps promote optimal stool quality.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days*, when fed with ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry and wet formula. *Royal Canin internal study

PRODUCT DETAILS

