Digestive Care Loaf
Wet food for Cat
For adult cats to help support healthy digestion.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
PRECISELY BALANCED NUTRITIONAL FORMULA
Helps support balanced intestinal flora and helps promote optimal stool quality.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days*, when fed with ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry and wet formula. *Royal Canin internal study
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 80 IU, Iron: 4 mg, Copper: 1.4 mg, Zinc: 11 mg, Manganese: 1.1 mg, Iodine: 0.18 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2g.
Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, vegetables, vegetable protein extracts.
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
|Feeding table wet only
|Cat Weight
|OVERWEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|3 kg
|2 pouches
|2 pouches
|4 kg
|2 pouches
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|5 kg
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|3 pouches
|6 kg
|3 pouches
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|
Feeding table mix feeding with 1 pouch of Digestive Care loaf and Digestive Care dry
|Cat Weight
|OVERWEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|3 kg
|15 g (1/8 cup)
|24 g (2/8 cup)
|4 kg
|23 g (2/8 cup)
|33 g (3/8 cup)
|5 kg
|30 g (3/8 cup)
|43 g (4/8 cup)
|6 kg
|37 g (3/8 cup)
|51 g (4/8 cup)