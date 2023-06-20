Hair & Skin Care
Dry food for Cat
For adult cats to support healthy skin and a shiny coat.
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
SKIN HEALTH AND COAT CONDITION
Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids for their beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition.
PROVEN RESULTS
The exclusive use of HAIR & SKIN CARE results in a significant improvement in coat shine after 21 days*. *Royal Canin internal study, 2006
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, vegetable protein isolate*, rice, vegetable fibres, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, yeasts and parts thereof, maize flour, maize gluten, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, minerals, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
|Feeding Guidelines (dry food only)
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|3 kg
|41 g (3/8 cup)
|33 g (2/8 cup)
|4 kg
|50 g (3/8 cup)
|40 g (3/8 cup)
|5 kg
|59 g (4/8 cup)
|47 g (3/8 cup)
|6 kg
|67 g (5/8 cup)
|53 g (4/8 cup)