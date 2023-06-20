Hair & Skin Care Loaf
Wet food for Cat
For adult cats to support healthy skin and a shiny coat.
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
HELPS TO SUPPORT AND NOURISH SKIN
Contains omega-3, including EPA and DHA, and omega-6 fatty acids.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry and wet formulas after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 70 IU, Iron:10 mg, Copper: 2.1 mg, Zinc: 31 mg, Manganese: 3.1 mg, Iodine: 0.26 mg.
Meat and animal derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, yeasts.
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
|Wet pouches only:
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|2 pouches
|4 kg
|2 pouches
|5 kg
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|6 kg
|3 pouches
|
Feeding table mix feeding with 1 pouch of Hair & Skin Care loaf and Hair & Skin Care dry
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|20 g (1/8 cup)
|4 kg
|29 g (2/8 cup)
|5 kg
|38 g (3/8 cup)
|6 kg
|46 g (3/8 cup)