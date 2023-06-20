Intense Beauty Jelly

Wet food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty in Jelly contains a complex of antioxidants and fatty acids (omega-3 & omega-6) specially formulated to help support and maintain the beauty and health of your cat’s coat, as well as its skin. Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in jelly).

Sizes available

12 x 85g

Healthy skin & coat

Helps maintain coat beauty particularly due to Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.

Maintains ideal weight

Helps maintain ideal weight.

Healthy urinary system

Helps support a healthy urinary system.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Your cat’s coat is a thing of beauty, which is why consuming an ideal level of nutrients is essential, otherwise the general health and appearance of its coat can be less than optimal. ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty in Jelly contains a complex of antioxidants and fatty acids (omega-3 & omega-6) specially formulated to help support and maintain the beauty and health of your cat’s coat, as well as its skin. ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty in Jelly also helps your cat maintain an ideal weight – with a fat content of just 3.7% to prevent excess weight gain, and an optimal level of protein to contribute to healthy muscular growth and development. A healthy urinary system is also supported by ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty in Gravy, it helps maintain your cat’s bladder function. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

