Indoor adult cats like yours tend to get less exercise than outdoor cats, that's why a balanced and complete diet containing beneficial nutrients is important for optimal health. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 27 contains a highly digestible protein (L.I.P.) that's specifically selected for its very high digestibility. This protein also helps to reduce the quantity of your cat's stool, as well as reducing the smelly stool odour that occurs when cats have a lower intestinal transit due to a lack of exercise. This food has a moderate fat content in order to ensure that your cat's calorie intake is aligned with its level of activity - the calorie content also contributes to the maintenance of a healthy weight. It's common for indoor cats to spend long periods of time grooming themselves. Thanks to the inclusion of specific dietary fibres, such as psyllium, this food also helps to stimulate the clearance of ingested hair - resulting in a significantly reduced amount of hairballs.

