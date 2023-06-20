Indoor 7+ Gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for indoor cats over 7 years old (gravy).
Sizes available
12 x 85g
Approved by indoor cats and their owners
Approved by indoor cats and their owners* *Royal Canin internal study.
Vitality & renal health
To help cats face the first signs of ageing, this formula includes synergistic antioxidants (including Vitamin C & E), EPA and DHA, along with adapted phosphorus level to support kidney health.
Suitable for sterilised cats
Suitable for sterilised cats. This food has a moderate fat content in order to ensure that your cat's calorie intake is aligned with its level of activity.
Instinctively preferred
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
|Cat weight
|Pouches only
|Mixed feeding: wet + dry
|3 kg
|2
|1 pouch + 17 g
|4 kg
|2+1/2
|1 pouch + 25 g
|5 kg
|2+1/2
|1 pouch + 32 g
|6 kg
|3
|1 pouch + 39 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Indoor, adult cats like yours require a complete and balanced diet to ensure optimal health as they start to face the first signs of ageing. Suitable for cats aged 7 or over, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult, indoor cat in mind.