Instinctive Loaf
Wet Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive Loaf is formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Maintains ideal weight
Formulated to help maintain ideal weight.
Healthy urinary system
Helps support a healthy urinary system.
Instinctively preferred
Instinctive is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 130 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.28 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.9 mg, E6 (Zinc): 9.5 mg.
|Cat's weight
|Wet food only
|Dry & wet food
|3 kg
|2 + 1/4 pouches
|25g + 1 pouch
|4 kg
|2 + 3/4 pouches
|35 g + 1 pouch
|5 kg
|3 + 1/4 pouches
|45 g + 1 pouch
|6 kg
|3 + 3/4 pouches
|54 + 1 pouch